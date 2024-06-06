Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $419,585.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $802.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $866.42 and its 200 day moving average is $678.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

