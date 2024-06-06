SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.38. 3,910,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,051,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 406.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SunPower by 30.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 185,761 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

