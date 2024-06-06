Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Up 2%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Summer Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

