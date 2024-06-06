Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,068.66 or 0.99965507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00110634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016821 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

