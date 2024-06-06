Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,957.45

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $79,957.45 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.79 or 0.05440817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00051312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

