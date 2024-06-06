StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Via Renewables Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Via Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

