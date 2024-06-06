StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

