StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
