StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

