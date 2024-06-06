StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

NYSE DOOR opened at $132.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $132.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

