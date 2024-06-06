StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Genocea Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.