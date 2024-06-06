StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
