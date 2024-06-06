Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
