Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Stingray Group Stock Down 2.3 %

About Stingray Group

RAY.A stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.62. 32,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85. The stock has a market cap of C$384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

