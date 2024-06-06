Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth $227,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

