Steven M. Wiltse Sells 1,164 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven M. Wiltse sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $13,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

