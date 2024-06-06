Steven M. Wiltse Sells 1,164 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven M. Wiltse sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $13,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of FVCB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
