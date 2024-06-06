Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $123.96 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Steem has a market capitalization of $123.96 million and $3.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,765.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00703558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00119484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00232807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,495,639 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

