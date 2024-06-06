Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.49 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 2,074,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,243,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.