Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $26.01. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 603,986 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.