Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Reduced by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,476 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 0.1% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 385,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

