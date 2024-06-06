STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 286,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,806. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

