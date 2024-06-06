Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Spruce Biosciences worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $648,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,968,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

