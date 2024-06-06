Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1299 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 17,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,423. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

