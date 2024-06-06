Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.98 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Down 17.4 %

CXM stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.