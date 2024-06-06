Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of CXM stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 2,765,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,024. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.