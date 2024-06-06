Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sprinklr by 30.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

