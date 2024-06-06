SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.49. 210,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

