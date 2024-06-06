SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. 68,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,614. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.