Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,695,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

