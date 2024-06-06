Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.64 and last traded at C$9.71. 17,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 29,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLE. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Source Energy Services

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67.

In other Source Energy Services news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

See Also

