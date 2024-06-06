SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.30 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. SOLVE has a market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $181,488.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001854 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

