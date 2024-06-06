SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 101,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $360.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.71.

SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

