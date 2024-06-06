Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.41 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

