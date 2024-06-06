Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Up 19.0 %

NYSE:SMAR traded up $7.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,797. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.