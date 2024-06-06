Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $7.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,797. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

