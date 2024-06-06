Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 22,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 30,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

