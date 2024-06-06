Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 289.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after acquiring an additional 337,430 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.88. 324,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,217. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

