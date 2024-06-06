Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 175,716 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.