Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SILK

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 395.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,404 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $18,981,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.