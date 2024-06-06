Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 176,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 129,325 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $24.51.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $795.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

