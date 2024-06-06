Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,566. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

