Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.85 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

Shares of SREI opened at GBX 44.05 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.27 and a beta of 0.64. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a 12 month low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.45 ($0.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.89.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

