Sanjay Shukla Acquires 20,000 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,151.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
aTyr Pharma Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
