Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.86. 7,210,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,519,215. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.