Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc Purchases 294,000 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.
CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
About CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
