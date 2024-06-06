Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc Purchases 294,000 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

