Sam Mudd Buys 8,900 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd bought 8,900 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £49,929 ($63,970.53).

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 551.50 ($7.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.45. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 665 ($8.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,902.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,736.84%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.33) target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

