RWWM Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RWWM Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.1% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.