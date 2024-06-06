Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 92,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

