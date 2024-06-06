Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $101.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

