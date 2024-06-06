Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

