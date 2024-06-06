Roth Mkm Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of SMTC traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 1,771,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

