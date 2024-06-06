Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.53. 90,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.34 and a 200-day moving average of $539.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.95 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

