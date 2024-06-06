Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.24 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 560,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,179,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,306 shares of company stock worth $908,201 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $90,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

